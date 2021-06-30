HDE Presents 10-Point Plan On Growth After COVID-19

Published on Jun 30 2021 7:29 AM in Retail tagged: HDE / German Retail / COVID-19

The German Retail Association (HDE) has presented a 10-point plan outlining demands that the future Bundestag should follow.

The group is calling on the future government to implement various changes to facilitate growth after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Powerful Restart

HDE managing director, Stefan Genth, declared that "We can only get out of the crisis with a powerful restart. In order for this to succeed, the future Bundestag will need specific and targeted measures."

Included in the group's plans is a proposal of a city bonus for shopping in retail outlets affected by the lockdowns and calls for a consistent prevention strategy to avoid another COVID-19 lockdown.

Inner-city retail companies in particular have lost market share to online retailers due to the pandemic, the HDE noted.

In order to return traffic to the high street, "a state-financed city bonus would provide an effective and targeted impetus. Such a voucher worth €200 could be redeemed by all citizens in stationary retail establishments that were directly affected by closings," explained Genth.

The 10-point plan also includes calls for more reliable Sunday openings, fair competition between all sales channels and retail locations, as well as for a growth agenda and more freedom for entrepreneurship.

COVID-19 Lockdowns

Elsewhere, the HDE expressed concern over the lack of reliable political plans on measures that should be implemented beyond renewed lockdowns with business closures, should the pandemic flare up.

"Now is the time to look ahead. Despite declining infection numbers and nationwide opening steps, we must not lose sight of the pandemic and its effects," Genth warned.

Genth believes that "the goal must be to prevent another month-long lockdown," if a fourth wave of the virus occurs.

