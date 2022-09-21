Subscribe Login
Retail

Henkel Acquires Thermal Management Materials Business From Nanoramic

German consumer goods company Henkel has acquired the Thermal Management Materials business, marketed as Thermexit, from Nanoramic.

Known as FastCAP Systems Corporation until 2018, Nanoramic is a US-based R&D company focused on developing high-end energy storage and thermal management technologies based on carbon composites.

Thermal Interface Materials Market

With this acquisition, Henkel, which has significant presence in beauty and home care, aims to strengthen the position of its Adhesive Technologies business unit in the growing markets for Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) by expanding its capabilities in high-performance segments.

Included in the Thermexit portfolio are patented, high-performance thermal interface gap pads based on an innovative nano-filler technology.

This provides unique materials with extremely high thermal conductivity and stability.

The acquisition expands Henkel’s position in the growing Thermal Interface Material (TIM) market and increases its offerings for applications in high-growing market segments that require specialised knowledge with regards to heat management in electronics, including 5G infrastructure, semiconductors, and power conversion for industrial and automotive electronics.

Henkel Comment

"Thermal management solutions are an important growth technology within our materials portfolio and play a major role to further drive innovations with regards to global megatrends such as connectivity, mobility, and sustainability," said Jan-Dirk Auris, executive vice president Henkel Adhesive Technologies.

"The acquisition of Thermexit complements our existing portfolio with offerings in high-growing market segments to further create value for our customers."

Both parties have not disclosed any financial details of the transaction.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

