Henkel Acquires Thermal Management Materials Business From Nanoramic

The acquisition expands Henkel’s position in the growing Thermal Interface Material (TIM) market and increases its offerings for applications in high-growing market segments that require specialised knowledge with regards to heat management in electronics, including 5G infrastructure, semiconductors, and power conversion for industrial and automotive electronics.

Henkel Comment

"Thermal management solutions are an important growth technology within our materials portfolio and play a major role to further drive innovations with regards to global megatrends such as connectivity, mobility, and sustainability," said Jan-Dirk Auris, executive vice president Henkel Adhesive Technologies.

"The acquisition of Thermexit complements our existing portfolio with offerings in high-growing market segments to further create value for our customers."