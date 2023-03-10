Hoogvliet Supermarkets Names Edwin De Maa As CEO

The supervisory board of Hoogvliet Supermarkets has announced the appointment of Edwin de Maa as its new CEO as of 1 June 2023.

This position was temporarily filled by Fred van Heyningen, who will remain with the Dutch retail group as director of its holding company.

Since early 2022, de Maa served as chief commercial officer (CCO) of Hoogvliet Supermarkets. His successor in this role will be announced at a later date, the company noted.

'Taking Over The Helm'

Edwin de Maa was welcomed into the new role by Alfred Levi, chairman of the supervisory board of Hoogvliet Supermarkets.

"We are extremely pleased that Edwin, after an excellent period as CCO of Hoogvliet Supermarkets, is now taking over the helm," said Levi. "His years of experience in the retail market in the Netherlands, and his knowledge of Hoogvliet, together with his strong personal skills, make him the perfect candidate for this position. "

Levi added, "We also find it a great advantage to be able to appoint someone with experience within and outside Hoogvliet as CEO. Also on behalf of the family, we wish him every success and a lot of fun as CEO of our company."

Challenges And Opportunities

Edwin de Maa added, "In recent years I have gained a lot of experience and insight into the retail market and see the challenges and opportunities there are."

"In the past year we started a programme to make Hoogvliet stronger and more distinctive. I look forward to continuing this programme with my colleagues in the role of CEO."

Hoogvliet is a supermarket chain operating around 71 stores in North Holland, South Holland, Utrecht and Gelderland, employing more than 6,000 people.

The company's distribution and service centre and the central butcher's shop are located in Bleiswijk.

