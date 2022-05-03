Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

ICA Acquires Alecta Fastigheter’s Share In Långeberga Logistik

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

ICA Real Estate, the real estate arm of ICA Gruppen, has entered into an agreement to acquire Alecta Fastigheter’s 50% share in the jointly owned logistics company Långeberga Logistik AB.

The division carried out the acquisition by exercising a buy-back option and took possession of the property on 2 May.

The acquisition gives ICA Real Estate the sole right of disposal over the property and the ability to develop what it calls it 'largest logistics property' in a more agile way.

The retailer and Alecta Fastigheter continue to jointly own Ancore Fastigheter, the company added.

ICA Acquires Långeberga Logistik

The Långeberga Logistik property spans more than 105,600 square metres and is valued slightly more than SEK 2.3 billion.

By virtue of its significance for ICA Gruppen’s operations, Långeberga has been reported as a subsidiary with a minority interest, which means that the acquisition of the minority owner’s shares will have a limited effect on ICA Gruppen’s financial position and operations, the company noted.

2021 Performance

Earlier this year, ICA Gruppen reported a 'strong' performance in its full-year 2021 – a period marked by continued volatility in the market, the retailer said.

Group CEO, Per Strömberg, commented, “We can now sum up the full year 2021 – a year characterised by continued volatile markets, but for which we can show favourable performance for our businesses.

"Important steps have been taken in our future-oriented projects, and given the conditions, sales and earnings performance were favourable for the various parts of the group. In addition, we succeeded in maintaining operating margin at the same high level as in 2020.”

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Irish Grocery Price Inflation Reaches Highest Level Since 2013: Kantar
2
Retail

Maxima Latvija Posts Turnover Growth Of 4.2% In FY 2021
3
Retail

New Morrisons Owner Avoids Deal Probe With Petrol Station Sale
4
Retail

How Are Post-Pandemic Grocery Store Trends Redesigning the In-Store Experience?
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com