Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

ICA Gruppen Sees Strong Performance In A Volatile Year

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Swedish retailer ICA Gruppen has reported strong performance in full-year 2021 – a period marked by continued volatility in the market.

Apotek Hjärtat saw strong earnings performance with higher market share in online as well as physical stores.

Rimi Baltic reported improved earnings and higher margins amid new COVID-19 restrictions and competition from new Lidl store openings in Latvia.

ICA Gruppen CEO, Per Strömberg, commented, “We can now sum up the full year 2021 – a year characterised by continued volatile markets, but for which we can show favourable performance for our businesses.

"Important steps have been taken in our future-oriented projects, and given the conditions, sales and earnings performance were favourable for the various parts of the group. In addition, we succeeded in maintaining the operating margin at the same high level as in 2020.”

Annual Performance

Net sales for January-December 2021 grew 1.3%, to SEK 127.96 billion (€12.29 billion), while EBITDA increased by 2.4% to SEK 11.4 billion (€1.1 billion).

Operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, dropped 0.1% to SEK 5.8 billion (€560 million).

Earnings per share increased by 9.1% to SEK 22.52 from SEK 20.65 in 2020.

Fourth-Quarter Performance

In the fourth quarter, consolidated net sales increased by 0.8% to SEK 32.9 billion (€3.2 billion) from SEK 32.6 billion (€3.1 billion) in the same period last year.

Operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, dropped to SEK 1.3 billion (€120 million), down 5.3% year-on-year.

Profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 1.04 billion (€100 million), including the net result of divestments and impairment losses of SEK 6 million.

Earnings per share were SEK 5.16, while cash flow from operating activities, excluding ICA Bank, was SEK 2.4 billion (€230 million).

Sustainability Goals

The company also closed its first year with new climate targets, reducing emissions of CO2 equivalents by 14% compared with 2020.

Strömberg added, “The sustainability issue is growing increasingly important in our real estate operations, and extensive work is in progress to reduce the environmental and climate impacts both from existing properties and from new construction. In this regard, several of our ongoing projects meet the highest standards for sustainability.”

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Henkel To Acquire Shiseido’s Asia-Pacific Professional Hair Care Business
2
Supply Chain

Sugar Group Tereos Posts Higher Earnings, Debt Stable
3
A-Brands

Primark Announces ‘First-Of-Its-Kind’ Collaboration With Greggs
4
Technology

Finland's K-Group To Upgrade Mobile App
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com