ICA Chief Human Resources Officer Petra Albuschus Steps Down

Swedish retailer ICA Gruppen has announced that its chief human resources officer (CHRO), Petra Albuschus, will leave the company no later than November 2023.

Albuschus will take on the role of executive vice president for human resources and sustainability at Autoliv.

The recruitment of Albuschus’s successor will begin immediately, ICA noted.

Albuschus has worked within ICA since 2008, first as logistics director for ICA Sweden, and then as chief human resources officer for ICA Gruppen.

'Highly Valued Leader'

"Among other things, Petra has had a leading role in the strong employer brand position that ICA Gruppen has today," said Nina Jönsson, CEO of ICA Gruppen.

"Petra has also implemented ICA Gruppen’s people strategy, started ICA's recruitment team and established ICA's learning team. Petra has been a highly valued leader and colleague during these years and I wish her great success in the future."

Last August, the retail group announced a number of new appointments at the top level following the resignation of group CEO Per Strömberg and ICA Sweden CEO Anders Svensson.

The company's board of directors appointed Nina Jönsson as its new group CEO, effective 1 January.

Recently, the retail group announced that it completed a green bond issue of SEK 3.5 billion (€310 billion) under the company’s Swedish MTN programme.

The bonds of SEK 1.25 billion (€110 million) and SEK 2.25 billion (€20o million) were issued with tenors of three and five years, respectively, with fixed and floating rate tranches for both.

