iN’s Mercato Kicks Off Year With Seven New Stores

Italian discounter iN’s Mercato has kicked off 2022 with the opening of seven new stores across Northern and Central Italy.

In the first half of January, the retailer opened six new outlets in the Liguria, Piedmont, Lombardy, Emilia Romagna and Abruzzo regions.

New Store Locations

The new shops are located in Novi di Modena (in the province of Modena); Fossacesia (Chieti); Dronero (Cuneo); Albisola (Savona); Calvisano (Brescia); and Genoa.

They will be followed by the opening of a new store in Binago (Como) on 26 January, taking the total of new openings to seven.

The new stores will boost the discounter’s presence in the nine Italian regions where it is present, extending its reach to a wider public.

Store Departments

All of the new shops are equipped with iN's Orto (fruit and vegetables) and iN's Forno (bakery) in-store departments.

Consumers can choose from a wide range of fresh fruit and vegetables, and over 25 references of bakery products such as bread, focaccia, pizzas, breakfast pastries and hot cross buns. The retailer's recently-expanded fairtrade selection will also be on offer.

The shops in the provinces of Cuneo, Savona, Brescia, Como and Genoa will also feature the brand new iN's Pescheria (fishmonger's), with a choice of 16 fish references.

IN’s Mercato is the discount store brand of Italian grocery retailer Gruppo Pam. Following its expansion last year, the retailer operates more than 480 outlets across Italy, with plans to open several more throughout 2022.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Branislav Pekic.