ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Italy Delays New Sugar And Plastic Taxes Until 2023

Published on Oct 22 2021 7:25 AM in Retail tagged: Sugar / Italy / Plastic / Taxes

Italy Delays New Sugar And Plastic Taxes Until 2023

The introduction of contested taxes on plastic and sugary drinks has been postponed for a fifth time in Italy and will not now come into force until 2023, the government said in a statement.

The twin levies were due to be applied at the start of 2020, and were originally designed to raise more than €1 billion annually.

However, a backlash from producers persuaded the then government to trim the proposed duty on plastics and push back the introduction date. The dates were further delayed because of the COVID-19 crisis, which savaged the economy.

Growth is now picking up again, but prime minister Mario Draghi has said he does not want to increase taxes that might jeopardise the recovery.

Single-Use Plastic Production

The tax on single-use plastic production rode on a wave of international action against pollution, while the tax on sugary drinks was intended to address health issues such as obesity, diabetes and tooth decay.

Environmental groups said they were dismayed by the decision to postpone the plastic levy.

Advertisement

"How is it possible that the government chooses to put the interests of the plastics industry before those of its citizens?" Greenpeace said on Twitter.

Read More: PepsiCo Makes Sugar Reduction Pledge, Targets Healthier Products

Eslewhere, morale amongst Italian businesses and consumers rose to multi-year highs in July as the government continued to steadily ease coronavirus restrictions. The country's manufacturing confidence index increased to 115.7 in July from 114.8 in June, posting its highest level since the current data series was introduced in March 2005.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Lower Sugar In French 2021 Beet Crop To Dampen High Price Gains

Lower Sugar In French 2021 Beet Crop To Dampen High Price Gains
Südzucker Sees Revenue Up In First Half Of Financial Year

Südzucker Sees Revenue Up In First Half Of Financial Year
World Food Prices Reach 10-Year Peak: FAO

World Food Prices Reach 10-Year Peak: FAO
Südzucker Sees Strong Growth In Profits In Second Quarter

Südzucker Sees Strong Growth In Profits In Second Quarter
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Sainsbury's Concludes Talks On Selling Banking Operation Fri, 22 Oct 2021

Sainsbury's Concludes Talks On Selling Banking Operation
Beset By Bad News, UK Consumers Gloomiest Since Lockdown Fri, 22 Oct 2021

Beset By Bad News, UK Consumers Gloomiest Since Lockdown
Auchan Introduces Digital Flyers To Curb Paper Waste Thu, 21 Oct 2021

Auchan Introduces Digital Flyers To Curb Paper Waste
Mere To Open First Stores In Bosnia And Herzegovina In 2022 Thu, 21 Oct 2021

Mere To Open First Stores In Bosnia And Herzegovina In 2022
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN