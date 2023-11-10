Italy's Conad, Coop Focus On Services To Boost Revenue

Leading Italian supermarket chains Conad and Coop are increasingly focusing on expanding their services offer to retain existing customers and add new ones.

Grocery market leader Conad is expanding its ecosystem of services to include travel, leisure, health, wellness, and insurance.

The company is using its HeyConad app to implement this strategy by collecting data to better understand customers’ needs and provide them with more personalised services.

Conad has partnered with Italian travel agency Welcome Travel Group to offer its customers personalised travel proposals.

The partnership will be active from the start of 2024.

Conad customers with loyalty cards will have the opportunity to take advantage of personalised travel proposals with exclusive advantages and the guarantee of high product and service standards.

The partnership will allow Conad to offer tailor-made travel experiences focused primarily on enhancing Italian food and wine heritage, wellness, adventure, and local culture.

In addition to travel, Conad is also planning to offer health and wellness services in some of its parapharmacies and pet stores. By the end of next year, the company plans to add insurance products to its offerings.

Coop

Regional cooperatives Coop Alleanza 3.0, Nova Coop, Coop Lombardia, and Coop Liguria have signed a partnership agreement with consumer electronics retailer Expert Italia to open 71 Expert In corners in Coop hypermarkets.

The Expert In corners will offer a wider range of technical goods, as well as professional and qualified consultancy.

The first set of Expert In corners will open by the end of this year, with the rest following in 2024.

Coop members and consumers are increasingly interested in technology and consumer electronics account for at least €50 million in turnover for the cooperatives. The potential volume of the partnership is estimated at €100 million.

Overall, the partnership is a win-win for both Coop and Expert. Coop will be able to offer its customers a wider range of products and services, while Expert will be able to reach a new audience and expand its market share.