Italy's Famila Forecasts 5% Revenue Growth For Full-Year 2022

Italian regional retailer Famila has forecast a 5% year-on-year increase in turnover for 2022 and hopes to end the year with approximately €2.7 billion in sales.

According to the grocery, this performance is likely to be achieved in a very complicated scenario, influenced by inflation and cost-of-living concerns.

Price Increases

The general manager of Selex Gruppo Commerciale (which owns the Familia banner), Maniele Tasca, said that he is concerned about the consumption trend in the coming months due to continuous requests price increases from suppliers.

According to him, "the scenario for 2023, although highly uncertain, does not appear to be further worsening compared to 2022."

For 2023, some €100 million in capex investment is planned, which will go towards 19 new openings and the renovation of 21 shops.

Private-Label Campaign

The ‘Spesa Difesa’ campaign dedicated to Selex private label products is also set to continue, with the aim of supporting the purchasing power of families through a wide range of keenly-priced everyday products.

The Selex private label brand in some Famila stores has reached a market share of more than 30%, in categories such as fresh, frozen, home and personal care products, and petcare.

Famila has a widespread presence across the Italian provinces, with 277 sales outlets from Valle d'Aosta to Sicily. Its four retail formats ranging from large surface areas to proximity stores (hyper, Superstore, Famila, Market).

In addition, the retailer offers its consumers omnichannel services through its CosiComodo.it e-commerce platform, to which 60 stores are signed up.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.