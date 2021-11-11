Italy’s Gruppo VéGé Continues Expansion With Return Of Coal Group

Italian retail cooperative Gruppo VéGé is continuing its expansion drive, with the return of the Coal group to its member organisation.

Based in the Central Italian region of Marche, Coal operates a network of quality-orientated proximity supermarkets, with deep territorial coverage that reaches even the smallest villages in its coverage area.

The cooperative has consolidated its position over the years, closing 2020 with a turnover of €560 million, representing an overall growth of +15.1%.

Six Italian Regions

Coal operates more than 350 points of sale distributed in six Italian regions (Marche, Abruzzo, Umbria, Lazio, Molise, Emilia-Romagna) and in San Marino.

The company also has two logistics and distribution centres – in Camerano and in Mosciano Sant'Angelo.

Coal operates under three banners – Coal, Sigma and Eccomi - in the supermarket channel (in various formats depending on the store size) and with the D'Italy banner in the discount channel.

'A Significant Brand'

“We are happy to welcome back into the VéGé Group a significant brand such as Coal, strongly linked to the territories in which it operates," commented Giovanni Arena, president, VéGé Group.

Part of D.IT – Distribuzione Italiane, Coal is the second company to defect to Gruppo VéGé this year, following Veneto-based Dado.

With the arrival of Coal, the multi-brand distribution group Gruppo VéGé consists of 35 companies operating throughout Italy. Its network increases to 3,780 outlets, while its national market share rises from 7.1% to 7.5% as of 1 January 2022.

