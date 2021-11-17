Italy’s Moderna 2020 Rolls Out Maxi Store Format In Pompei

Regional Italian grocery retailer Moderna 2020 has rolled out a new maxi store format in the southern city of Pompei.

The 'Grand’eté' store is located on the premises of the former Porte di Pompei shopping centre, which was closed down less than a year ago after Auchan Retail Italia left the Italian market.

The space in the 3,300 square metre Grand'eté maxi store has been designed from scratch to offer a well-calibrated mix of services, functionality and hospitality.

Fresh Products

The shop concept focuses on fresh and very fresh products in combination with a special focus on personal services.

The buffalo mozzarella cheese laboratory, butcher's shop, fishmonger's, sushi, cold meats and cheeses, fruit and vegetables with plants and flowers, and wine shop are complemented by a food court with delicatessen, pastry shop and bar, bookshop and general store.

The imposing structure, price competitiveness, the variety of departments and services are key elements in the relaunch of the Porte di Pompei shopping centre, which has been in operation for 30 years and was one of the first in the Campania region.

Retail Distribution Sector

Moderna 2020 is a leading company in the organised retail distribution sector in Southern Italy and a partner in retail consortium Gruppo VéGé.

It operates in the retail segment, with four store banners (Eté, Xsempre, Superdis and Dimeglio) for a total of 170 stores, located in the Campania, Basilicata, Calabria and Puglia regions.

Moderna 2020 is also active in the wholesale/cash and carry segment and has four logistics platforms in Italy.

Earlier this year, Moderna set up Moderna 2020 to develop innovative projects in response to changing consumer needs.

