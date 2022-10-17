Italy’s Sogegross Launches New Growth Strategy

Italian retailer and wholesaler Gruppo Sogegross has launched a new growth strategy which the company says is focused on brand synergy and expansion of its network.

As part of its plans, the retailer plans to increase the collaboration and planning of its Basko supermarket banner and its Doro franchise network.

Its Doro brand is to undergo a major rebranding, with signage and in-store layouts also set to be revised.

The retail group aims to bolster its proximity credentials, as well as focusing on services linked to the communities in which its stores are located.

Further growth potential will come from the link with Agorà Network, which Gruppo Sogegross is part of along with a number of other Italian distributors, including Poli, Tigros, Iperal and Rossetto Trade.

State Of The Market

Gruppo Sogegross' new strategy follows analysis into the current state of the retail market, which has seen the convergence of channels, a shift in the purchase of some items from physical to digital, the development of ancillary services at point of sale and the impact of new technologies.

With around 270 stores, Gruppo Sogegross is among the top ten Italian players in the large-scale retail sector, with a widespread presence in all distribution channels.

These include Basko supermarkets, Ekom discount stores, GrosMarket Cash&Carry, as well as e-commerce (Basko and GrosMarket) and franchising under the Doro and Ekom brands.

Through to 2025, the group plans to invest around €200 million, mainly towards developing and upgrading its sales networks in addition to logistical and IT interventions.

The group closed 2021 with total sales of €977 million, with affiliates accounting for 20% of the total. The forecast for 2022 sales is above €1 billion.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic.