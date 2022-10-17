Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Italy’s Sogegross Launches New Growth Strategy

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Italian retailer and wholesaler Gruppo Sogegross has launched a new growth strategy which the company says is focused on brand synergy and expansion of its network.

As part of its plans, the retailer plans to increase the collaboration and planning of its Basko supermarket banner and its Doro franchise network.

Its Doro brand is to undergo a major rebranding, with signage and in-store layouts also set to be revised.

The retail group aims to bolster its proximity credentials, as well as focusing on services linked to the communities in which its stores are located.

Further growth potential will come from the link with Agorà Network, which Gruppo Sogegross is part of along with a number of other Italian distributors, including Poli, Tigros, Iperal and Rossetto Trade.

State Of The Market

Gruppo Sogegross' new strategy follows analysis into the current state of the retail market, which has seen the convergence of channels, a shift in the purchase of some items from physical to digital, the development of ancillary services at point of sale and the impact of new technologies.

With around 270 stores, Gruppo Sogegross is among the top ten Italian players in the large-scale retail sector, with a widespread presence in all distribution channels.

These include Basko supermarkets, Ekom discount stores, GrosMarket Cash&Carry, as well as e-commerce (Basko and GrosMarket) and franchising under the Doro and Ekom brands.

Through to 2025, the group plans to invest around €200 million, mainly towards developing and upgrading its sales networks in addition to logistical and IT interventions.

The group closed 2021 with total sales of €977 million, with affiliates accounting for 20% of the total. The forecast for 2022 sales is above €1 billion.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Aldi To Recruit 1,000 Workers In Spain In Fourth Quarter
2
Retail

Poland's Grupa Muszkieterów Close To Achieving PLN 10bn In Sales This Year
3
Retail

In’s Mercato, Aspiag Service And Esselunga Expand Italian Footprint
4
Retail

Spain's Consumer Organisations Call For Government Price Control
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com