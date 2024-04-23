John Lewis Finance Boss Bérangère Michel To Step Down

Bérangère Michel, the executive director for finance at John Lewis Partnership, has decided to leave the company later this year to explore other professional opportunities.

Michel has been with John Lewis for 16 years in various senior leadership positions across retail, supply chain and customer operations in both John Lewis and Waitrose, the company noted.

Currently, she is both an executive and board director for the partnership.

Commenting on the decision, Michel stated, “After 16 fantastic years in the Partnership, and with the business on a strong financial footing with funding secured for the next phase of the plan, it feels like the right time to move on. So I have decided to leave to pursue other opportunities.

“I have loved every moment of my time in both Waitrose and John Lewis and am extremely grateful for a varied, exciting and impactful career across the supply chain, shops, finance and many other teams. I would especially like to thank Partners for making the Partnership a truly special place. I will continue rooting for the Partnership, its great customer service and co-ownership model.”

'Remarkable Contribution'

CEO of the John Lewis Partnership, Nish Kankiwala added, “I would like to personally thank Bey [Bérangère Michel] for her remarkable contribution to the Partnership over 16 years - and most recently for the critical role she has played in co-creating our refreshed plan and new operating model for the business.

”Her passion for our unique model and commitment and dedication to securing our long-term success have been unwavering. I know Bey will be missed by everyone in the Partnership.”

Earlier this month, John Lewis Partnership announced the appointment of former Tesco executive Jason Tarry as its next chair, following Sharon White's decision to step down from the retailer.