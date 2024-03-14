Waitrose Owner John Lewis Partnership Returns To Annual Profit

The John Lewis Partnership, which owns the Waitrose supermarket chain, reported a return to annual profit that reflected improved trading in its food business and cost savings, and forecast further improvement in the current year.

But for the second straight year there was no bonus for the UK group's 76,000 staff, or partners as it calls them.

Chairman Sharon White, who is stepping down in 2025 having decided not to seek a second term of office, warned in September that her turnaround plan for the employee-owned group would take two years longer than originally forecast due to inflationary pressures and greater than expected investment requirements.

“We have made significant progress in the last year to return the business to profitability and delivered results that allow us to increase investment in our retail businesses; we expect profits to grow further this year," White commented in a statement.

Increased Investment

The partnership, which runs John Lewis department stores and the Waitrose supermarket chain, said that it plans to step up investment in 2024-25 to £542 million (€634.14 million), from £312 million (€365.04 million) in 2023-24. It will also spend £116 million (€135.72 million) on higher staff pay.

The partnership made a profit before tax and exceptional items of £42 million (€49.14 million) in the year to January 27, versus a loss of £78 million (€91.26 million) in 2023-24.

Sales Performance

Total sales rose 1% to £12.4 billion (€14.49 billion), with Waitrose sales up 5% to £7.7 billion (€9.01 billion) but department store were sales down 4% to £4.8 billion (€5.61 billion).

On the performance of Waitrose, which has now delivered eight consecutive quarters of growth in terms of customer numbers, the group said, 'Sales growth, combined with strong delivery of productivity programmes across stores, cost of goods and supply chain underpinned this improvement. For the full year, volume was down 1.5% and average item price up by 6.6%.'

Analyst Comment

"John Lewis & Partners reported a decline in total trading sales of 3.5% for the financial year, indicating that H2 proved challenging, and it is reflective of consumers seeking to do Christmas on a tighter budget by trading down from mid-market players," commented Zoe Mills, lead retail analyst at GlobalData.

"With inflation rates forecast to decelerate throughout 2024, John Lewis & Partners will hope it can entice lapsed shoppers back as they start to feel more financially secure.

"FY2024/25 will see John Lewis Partnership return its focus to retail – though it will continue to pursue its financial services and rental endeavours – and this is the right move for the group. However, while inflation rates will soften throughout 2024, volumes are expected to be flat or negative, highlighting that John Lewis must focus on price alongside services to entice shoppers to spend and trade up from value and discount retailers.”

Additional reporting by ESM.