Jumbo Joins Purchasing Organisations Everest And Epic Partners

Dutch retailer Jumbo has joined Everest and Epic Partners, two European purchasing organisations, as it seeks to collaborate with other European supermarket chains in the area of purchasing.

The collaboration will offer significant economies of scale for Jumbo from 2024, the retailer stated.

In recent years, Everest and Epic Partners have set up an international network of retailers to create favourable conditions for growth by focusing on negotiations with international A-brand suppliers.

‘A More Equal Purchasing Position’

Ton van Veen, CEO of Jumbo, said, “This collaboration leads to a more equal purchasing position, compared to international A-brand suppliers, and offers important economies of scale.

“The collaboration, therefore, contributes to an affordable, wide and relevant range for our customers. It also gives us the space to invest further – not only in our range, but also in further sustainability, for example.”

Having recently strengthened its multi-year strategy, Jumbo will continue to operate independently in the Dutch and Belgian markets.

By collaborating with Everest and Epic Partners, it seeks to further distinguish itself by putting a greater focus on the unique combination of price, range and service.

‘A Strong And Successful Partner’

Gianluigi Ferrari, CEO of Epic Partners and Everest, added, “We are happy to have Jumbo at our side as a strong and successful partner. Thanks to the collaboration with Jumbo, Epic Partners will become the leading purchasing organisation in Europe, and our international purchasing office, Everest, will also become stronger.

“All consumers throughout Europe can benefit from our combined forces. We invite international A-brand suppliers to actively collaborate with us and create joint growth.”