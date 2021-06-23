ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Jumbo Opens New Home Delivery Hub In Deventer

Published on Jun 23 2021 6:55 AM in Retail tagged: Jumbo / The Netherlands / Grocery Home Delivery / Online groceries

Jumbo Opens New Home Delivery Hub In Deventer

Dutch retailer Jumbo has opened its eleventh home delivery hub in Deventer, which will ensure better distribution of groceries ordered via the jumbo.com website or the retailer's app, the retailer said.

The new hub, located at Kluwerweg 6 in Deventer, comprises a new building with approximately 1300 square-metres of floor space. It will be used to delivery goods in the areas of ​​Apeldoorn, Deventer, Twello, Colmschate, Bathmen, Gorssel, and Lochem.

After the summer, when hub Deventer is fully operational, the groceries ordered online will be delivered directly to customers in the region using approximately 40 delivery vans.

The new Jumbo hub works in conjunction with the e-fulfilment centre in Raalte to fulfil customer's orders.

With the opening of the new hub, customers can now choose from more and shorter delivery slots than is currently the case at the stores.

Karel de Jong, supply chain director at Jumbo, said the new hub "is the result of the increasing demand for online groceries via jumbo.com, because more and more customers, both private and business, are discovering the benefits of delivery.”

Expansion

Jumbo currently operates hubs in Amsterdam, 's-Hertogenbosch, Middelburg, Utrecht, Breda, Heerhugowaard, Bemmel, Hengelo, and Groningen.

The retailer is continuing its expansion project, with a new e-fulfillment centre ​opening in Bleiswijk in early 2021, which also functions as a hub.

To continue to meet the growing demand for home delivery, increasing online delivery capacity through further expansion with hubs is high on the retailer's agenda.

After this opening in Deventer, Jumbo plans to open five more hubs later this year across the country.

The retailer's main aim is to ensure an increasingly strong omni-channel offer for its customers.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Suppliers Feature On Jumbo's New Dairy Range

Suppliers Feature On Jumbo's New Dairy Range
Jumbo And Koornneef Retail Group Extend Collaboration

Jumbo And Koornneef Retail Group Extend Collaboration
Jumbo Opens Tenth Home Delivery Hub In Groningen

Jumbo Opens Tenth Home Delivery Hub In Groningen
Union Leader Slams Planned Reorganisation At Dutch Retailer Jumbo

Union Leader Slams Planned Reorganisation At Dutch Retailer Jumbo
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Grupo IFA Sees Turnover Rise By More Than A Fifth In Full-Year 2020 Wed, 23 Jun 2021

Grupo IFA Sees Turnover Rise By More Than A Fifth In Full-Year 2020
UK 'Quick Commerce' Channel Worth £1.4bn, IGD Says Wed, 23 Jun 2021

UK 'Quick Commerce' Channel Worth £1.4bn, IGD Says
Coviran Sees 21% Growth In Sales In FY2020 Wed, 23 Jun 2021

Coviran Sees 21% Growth In Sales In FY2020
Coop Switzerland Publishes First Digital Sustainability Report Tue, 22 Jun 2021

Coop Switzerland Publishes First Digital Sustainability Report
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN