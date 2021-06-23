Jumbo Opens New Home Delivery Hub In Deventer

Published on Jun 23 2021 6:55 AM in Retail tagged: Jumbo / The Netherlands / Grocery Home Delivery / Online groceries

Dutch retailer Jumbo has opened its eleventh home delivery hub in Deventer, which will ensure better distribution of groceries ordered via the jumbo.com website or the retailer's app, the retailer said.

The new hub, located at Kluwerweg 6 in Deventer, comprises a new building with approximately 1300 square-metres of floor space. It will be used to delivery goods in the areas of ​​Apeldoorn, Deventer, Twello, Colmschate, Bathmen, Gorssel, and Lochem.

After the summer, when hub Deventer is fully operational, the groceries ordered online will be delivered directly to customers in the region using approximately 40 delivery vans.

The new Jumbo hub works in conjunction with the e-fulfilment centre in Raalte to fulfil customer's orders.

With the opening of the new hub, customers can now choose from more and shorter delivery slots than is currently the case at the stores.

Karel de Jong, supply chain director at Jumbo, said the new hub "is the result of the increasing demand for online groceries via jumbo.com, because more and more customers, both private and business, are discovering the benefits of delivery.”

Expansion

Jumbo currently operates hubs in Amsterdam, 's-Hertogenbosch, Middelburg, Utrecht, Breda, Heerhugowaard, Bemmel, Hengelo, and Groningen.

The retailer is continuing its expansion project, with a new e-fulfillment centre ​opening in Bleiswijk in early 2021, which also functions as a hub.

To continue to meet the growing demand for home delivery, increasing online delivery capacity through further expansion with hubs is high on the retailer's agenda.

After this opening in Deventer, Jumbo plans to open five more hubs later this year across the country.

The retailer's main aim is to ensure an increasingly strong omni-channel offer for its customers.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.