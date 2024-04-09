Jumbo To Spin Off Three Stores In Belgium

Jumbo Belgium plans to transfer stores in Lanaken, Sint-Lambrechts-Herk and Heusden-Zolder to franchise entrepreneurs.

Jumbo believes the move will help the business grow sustainably in Belgium as it 'sees advantages' in working with entrepreneurs.

Peter Isaac, director of Jumbo Belgium stated, “Now that we have been on the road with Jumbo in Belgium for more than four years, we look at what makes our formula successful in Belgium. We see that stores managed by franchise entrepreneurs have more opportunities to contribute locally to the environment and build the store around the customer.

“This consists of various elements. For example, through an entrepreneur's involvement and feeling for the local market area, (social) needs can be responded to even better, a locally relevant range can be included in the range and extra craftsmanship can be added to the store."

Store Transfer

The Jumbo store in Lanaken will be transferred to the entrepreneurial duo Stefan Custers and Meghan Smeets on 10 June 2014.

Hub Arends will take over the store in Sint Lambrechts Herk on 17 June, while Ali Aydogdu and Inge Janssen will take over the store in Heusden Zolder on July 15, 2024.

Isaac added, “These entrepreneurs are all very familiar with the Jumbo formula and its principles and are eager to make the stores an even greater success in their market area.

“The employment contracts of colleagues in these stores are taken over by the entrepreneurs with the current employment conditions. No jobs will be lost, so all employees will simply be transferred.”

