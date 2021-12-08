Subscribe Login
Retail

K-Group Expands In-Store Marketing Displays To K-Citymarkets

Finland's K-Group rolled out digital marketing displays to K-Citymarket outlets in 2021 as part of its efforts to digitalise customer communications.

Thousands of digital marketing displays, installed in K-Citymarkets, have helped K-Group open up a wide range of new opportunities for customer communication, both at a nationwide and store-specific level.

Digital marketing displays enhance customer experience by bringing new inspiration and current information to the customer in a timely manner, the retailer noted.

K-Group Digital Marketing

Previously, K-Group had introduced electronic price displays in all K-Citymarkets and K-Supermarkets.

Hayde Furubacka, development director responsible for the digital concept of Kesko's grocery trade, said, "Electronic price displays reduce not only price errors but also the environmental burden. Digital marketing displays, on the other hand, are more about inspiring the customer and making his or her daily life easier.

"Digital customer communication within the grocery trade has previously been remarkably limited in Finland, and we see a lot of new opportunities here."

Environmental Impact

With the help of digital customer communication, K-Group stores can reduce its environmental impact and develop operations with responsibility in mind.

The digitalisation of K-Group stores - both electronic price displays and digital marketing displays - reduces the need for paper and saves on transportation costs.

Sauli Ylöstalo, Kesko's director of grocery business development, added, ''This is an investment of several million to enable both store-specific and nationwide customer communications. Every K-food store is different, and therefore the content of digital marketing displays can also be customised to suit the customers of each store.

"At the same time, we are able to offer our partners new opportunities to utilise in-store media and charm our customers when the screens are optimally placed along the customer's shopping path."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

