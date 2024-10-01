52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Czech Republic

Cortelazzi Food Service To Open Store In Slovakia

Czech Food Company I Love Hummus Rebrands As Beavia

Czech food company I love Hummus has rebranded as Beavia, Latin for 'happy journey', and expanded its product portfolio.

Online Grocer Rohlik Posts 53% Rise In Revenue As Expansion Builds

Rohlik Group posted a 53% year-on-year rise in net revenue to €490 million in its most recent financial year, the company said, as the Czech-based onl...

