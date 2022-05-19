Kaufland Launches Advantage Programme For European Customers

German retailer Kaufland has launched a benefits programme for customers across all of its European operations.

After Romania, the Czech Republic, the Republic of Moldova, Croatia, Slovakia, and Germany, the Kaufland Card is now also available in all branches in Bulgaria.

In Poland, Kaufland is a member of the Payback programme.

Kaufland Benefits Programme

The retailer offers a benefits programme for customers in all 1,350 branches and via the online marketplace Kaufland.de.

"With the Kaufland Card, we have set up a programme in the countries that offers our customers real added value with every purchase – through a combination of different advantages such as extra discounts, coupons or competitions," commented Carina Malischewski, head of customer relationship management at Kaufland International.

In Germany, the card can be used in over 700 Kaufland branches as well as via its online marketplace since October, creating a further connection between the physical and the digital shopping worlds.

Benefits Available

With the card, customers can access a range of benefits – regular coupons for selected items in the store are made available to customers, loyalty points can be digitally collected with every purchase, competitions are hosted, while a virtual wheel of fortune adds a 'gamification' element.

Every receipt is also directly available digitally in the app.