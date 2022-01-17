Subscribe Login
Retail

Kaufland Launches Chewing Gum Range Alongside YouTuber HeyMoritz

Kaufland has announced a collaboration with one of Germany's biggest influencers, the YouTuber HeyMoritz, for a new range of chewing gums SKUs.

With more than 1.6 million YouTube subscribers, Moritz Schirdewahn, aka 'HeyMoritz', is now entering the food business alongside Berlin-based start-up LIMITD, with the chewing gum HEYYY. It is now available exclusively in all Kaufland outlets in limited quantities in watermelon, tropical, and spearmint flavours.

The special feature of the chewing gum is that it is more crunchy than typical lines and the taste is more intense and longer-lasting, the retailer said.

HeyMoritz

HeyMoritz gained followers due to his daredevil videos, such as driving a convertible to the car wash or taking a bathtub over the Rhine.

Well-known for his love of chewing gums, HeyMoritz once made the largest chewing gum in the world in a video.

Kaufland collaborated with the influencer last year, allowing him shoot videos for a whole night at a Kaufland branch.

“In his videos he lives out the thoughts and ideas of his generation. Just as crazy and unique is the story of his specially created chewing gum, which is now available exclusively and in limited quantities from Kaufland,” said Christoph Schneider, managing director of Kaufland Marketing.

Influencer Collaborations At Kaufland

Through influencer collaborations, Kaufland is attempting to attract the attention of younger consumers.

The retailer's cooperation partners include the successful German TikTokers 'Younes Zarou' and 'Herr Anwalt' as well as the YouTuber 'CrispyRob', whose potato chips 'ROB's' were initially only available in Kaufland.

Most recently, the retailer introduced hazelnut cream from food influencer Kiki Aweimer, aka 'Kikis Kitchen', as well as Jens 'Knossi' Knossalla's algae mulled wine.

With the chewing gum from HeyMoritz, Kaufland says it is offering its customers the 'next innovation' in grocery trade.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

