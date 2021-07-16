ESM Magazine

Kaufland Launches Hip-Hop Themed Online Campaign

Published on Jul 16 2021 7:28 AM in Retail tagged: Germany / Kaufland / Online Campaign

German retailer Kaufland has launched a new online video campaign titled ‘Zu billig, um wahr zu sein’ (Too cheap to be true) aimed at price-conscious consumers.

The video, available on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram, features a Kaufland shopper, who imagines living in luxury after saving money from shopping in Kaufland.

“We want to reach younger target groups with bold and modern concepts. Therefore, as part of our new campaign, we are releasing our own hip-hop song with recognition value, and using social media channels for targeted dissemination and to address our target groups,” explained Michael Lüttgen, managing director of international marketing at Kaufland.

Advertising agency Heimat Berlin helped with the concept of the spot, produced by Hamburg-based production house mypony.

The digital agency la red, also based in Hamburg, was responsible for the social media implementation.

Influencer Marketing

The spot also features a guest appearance by Younes Zarou, a successful social media star in Europe with 35 million fans on TikTok and around 2 million fans on Instagram.

Previously, the retailer has collaborated with influencers Crispy Rob and Knossi.

In 2019, competitor Aldi Süd announced plans to strike up long-term cooperation agreements with five social media influencers for a period of one year.

In the same year, Aldi teamed up with fitness influencer Sophia Thiel to launch an exclusive sports clothing collection.

In February of this year, Aldi Süd expanded its influencer marketing through a new collaboration with vegan influencer Philipp Steuer.

