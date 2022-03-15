Subscribe Login
Retail

Kesko Group Posts Sales Worth €852.1m In February

Finland’s Kesko has reported a 6.8% year-on-year increase in sales (+6.9%.on a like-for-like basis), to €852.1 million, in February.

Kesko's President and CEO Mikko Helander, added, “In February, Kesko's sales increased in the grocery trade and the building and technical trade.

“In the building and technical trade, like-for-like sales increased by 18% due to growth in the corporate customer business. Sales in the grocery trade increased by 4.5%.”

Sales in the company’s grocery trade amounted to €442.3 million in this period.

Grocery sales to K-food stores increased by 1.3%, while sales fell in the K-Citymarket home and speciality goods trade.

K Group’s foodservice arm, Kespro, witnessed sales growth of 21%.

In January of this year, the company reported sales growth of 7.7%, to €823.4 million, compared to the same period in 2021.

Other Business Units

Elsewhere, sales in the company's building and technical trade amounted to €349.3 million, up 18.0% in comparable local currencies.

Reported sales in the building and technical trade increased by 17.7%.

Building and technical trade sales, excluding speciality stores, saw comparable growth of 19.2%.

In terms of geographies, sales increased by 19.5% in Finland, 22.5% in Sweden, and 9.9% in Norway.

In specialised trade, sales in the leisure trade fell by 3.0% on a comparable basis.

The company’s car trade unit generated sales worth €62.6 million in February, registering a decline of 21.6% compared to the same period last year, affected by the reduced availability of cars.

In February, the number of new passenger cars and vans registered in Finland dropped 19.2% and 15.3%, respectively, compared to the previous year, Kesko added.

