Kesko Group Posts Sales Worth €852.1m In February

Finland’s Kesko has reported a 6.8% year-on-year increase in sales (+6.9%.on a like-for-like basis), to €852.1 million, in February.

In February 2022, Kesko Group's sales amounted to €852.1 million, up 6.8% from the previous year.

Kesko's President and CEO Mikko Helander, added, “In February, Kesko's sales increased in the grocery trade and the building and technical trade.

“In the building and technical trade, like-for-like sales increased by 18% due to growth in the corporate customer business. Sales in the grocery trade increased by 4.5%.”

Sales in the company’s grocery trade amounted to €442.3 million in this period.

Grocery sales to K-food stores increased by 1.3%, while sales fell in the K-Citymarket home and speciality goods trade.

K Group’s foodservice arm, Kespro, witnessed sales growth of 21%.

In January of this year, the company reported sales growth of 7.7%, to €823.4 million, compared to the same period in 2021.

Other Business Units

Elsewhere, sales in the company's building and technical trade amounted to €349.3 million, up 18.0% in comparable local currencies.

Reported sales in the building and technical trade increased by 17.7%.

Building and technical trade sales, excluding speciality stores, saw comparable growth of 19.2%.

In terms of geographies, sales increased by 19.5% in Finland, 22.5% in Sweden, and 9.9% in Norway.

In specialised trade, sales in the leisure trade fell by 3.0% on a comparable basis.

The company’s car trade unit generated sales worth €62.6 million in February, registering a decline of 21.6% compared to the same period last year, affected by the reduced availability of cars.

In February, the number of new passenger cars and vans registered in Finland dropped 19.2% and 15.3%, respectively, compared to the previous year, Kesko added.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.