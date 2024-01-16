52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Kroger, Albertsons Need More Time To Close Proposed Merger

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Kroger, Albertsons Need More Time To Close Proposed Merger

Grocers Kroger and Albertsons have said that they plan close their proposed $24.6 billion (€22.5 billion) merger in the first half of Kroger's fiscal 2024 instead of early 2024.

The merger, first announced in October 2022, has drawn the ire of U.S. lawmakers and an investigation by the Federal Trade Commission due to antitrust concerns, with worries piling up that the deal would lead to higher prices for consumers, store closures and loss of jobs.

Closure Timeline

'In light of our continuing dialogue with the regulators, we are updating our anticipated closure timeline,' the companies said in a statement. In 2023, the first half of Kroger's fiscal year ended August 12.

'We currently anticipate that the closing will occur in the first half of Kroger's fiscal 2024, the companies added. 'While this is longer than we originally thought, we knew it was a possibility and our merger agreement and divestiture plan accounted for such potential timing.

'We remain committed to closing the transaction and providing the meaningful and measurable benefits that we promised when we originally announced the transaction.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Investment In Prices

Kroger said it will invest $500 million (€457.8 million) to reduce prices and $1.3 billion (€1.19 billion) to enhance customer experience.

The companies said they remain in active and ongoing dialogue with the Federal Trade Commission and individual state attorneys general regarding their proposed merger and divestiture plan.

Kroger, which is the biggest grocer in the U.S. by revenue, proposed to divest over 400 stores and eight distribution centers to C&S Wholesale Grocers. Last year, it said that it may need to shed an additional 237 stores to gain regulatory approval.

Additional reporting by ESM

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Carrefour Teams Up With Netflix To Test New Subscription Programme
Carrefour Teams Up With Netflix To Test New Subscription Programme
2
Retail

Aldi USA Eliminates All Plastic Shopping Bags From Stores
Aldi USA Eliminates All Plastic Shopping Bags From Stores
3
Retail

Spain's Consum Opens New Store In Tomelloso
Spain's Consum Opens New Store In Tomelloso
4
Retail

Shoptalk Europe Announces Retail Innovation Agenda For 2024 Edition
Shoptalk Europe Announces Retail Innovation Agenda For 2024 Edition
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com