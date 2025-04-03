Albertsons
US FTC's Bid To Block Kroger-Albertsons Merger Heads To Trial
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission will argue Kroger's $25 billion (€22.4 billion) merger with rival grocer Albertsons is bad for shoppers and workers...
Colorado Judge Temporarily Halts Kroger-Albertsons Merger: Report
A Colorado judge issued an order temporarily blocking the proposed $25 billion (€23.1 billion) merger between Kroger and Albertsons.
