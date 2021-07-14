ESM Magazine

Kroger Announces Departure Of Longstanding Executive

Published on Jul 14 2021 11:59 AM in Retail tagged: USA / Kroger / World News / Steve McKinney

US-based retailer Kroger has announced that Steve McKinney, its senior vice president of retail divisions, is to retire from the business after more than 40 years with the group.

McKinney, who will depart his role on 7 August, is set to be replaced in the position by Valerie Jabbar, currently group vice president of centre store merchandising.

'An Accomplished Leader'

"Steve is an accomplished leader who has inspired generations of associates to achieve excellence while mentoring many into leadership positions," commented says Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO.

"As a leader who worked in numerous positions and took on new responsibilities, he also committed to the mentoring and development of any associate interested and willing to grow with the company."

McKinney first joined Kroger as a checkout clerk in 1981, at the group's former Florida Choice Supermarkets banner, before working his way up the organisation – he was named vice president of operations at the group's Fry's Food Stores and Ralph's businesses, before assuming the role of president at Fry's, and then ascending to his current position in 2018.

Longstanding Kroger Employee

His replacement, Jabbar, is another longstanding Kroger employee, having first joined the business in 1987.

Advertisement

"Her proven success of building highly motivated teams and executing with excellence will foster an energy and commitment to continue delivering a full, fresh and friendly experience for every customer in the divisions she will lead," commented Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger's senior vice president of operations.

Last month, Kroger reported a 4.1% decline in first quarter sales, citing tough comparatives with the preceding period last year.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.

