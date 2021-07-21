ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Kroger Names Rob Quast As Head Of Investor Relations

Published on Jul 21 2021 11:58 AM in Retail tagged: Kroger / Appointments / Investor Relations / Rob Quast

Kroger Names Rob Quast As Head Of Investor Relations

US retailer Kroger has announced that it has promoted Rob Quast to the position of head of investor relations.

Quast succeeds Rebekah Manis, who has been promoted to lead new geographies, which includes managing Kroger's recent entry into Florida.

Commenting on the appointment, Gary Millerchip, chief financial officer of Kroger, said," Rob [Quast] is a seasoned financial professional and respected leader within Kroger.

"Rob [Quast]'s experience will be invaluable as we continue to share our strategy for delivering strong and sustainable total shareholder returns with our investment community."

Millerchip thanked Manis for her contribution to the company's investor community as the head of the division and added that he looks forward to her continued leadership in her new role.

Elsewhere, Kroger announced the retirement of senior vice president of retail divisions, Steve McKinney, after more than 40 years with the group.

An Experienced Professional

Quast is an experienced professional who joined Kroger in 2013 as a financial manager in the corporate accounting department.

In 2017, he was promoted to the role of director of insurance and claims, responsible for Kroger's global insurance strategy.

Advertisement

Before joining Kroger, he was part of Ernst & Young's assurance practice providing consultative services for companies in various industries, including healthcare, insurance, and manufacturing.

He graduated from the University of Kentucky, earning a bachelor's degree as well as a master's degree in accounting.

In 2010, he became a certified public accountant. He graduated from Kroger's executive development leadership programme in 2018.

Last month, the company raised its forecast for annual profit and posted a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly same-store sales that signalled a gradual easing in demand for grocery from levels seen at the height of the pandemic.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Kroger Announces Departure Of Longstanding Executive

Kroger Announces Departure Of Longstanding Executive
Kroger Raises Guidance Despite Decline In Quarterly Sales

Kroger Raises Guidance Despite Decline In Quarterly Sales
Kroger Plans To Hire 10,000 Associates

Kroger Plans To Hire 10,000 Associates
Some US Retailers Amend Mask Policy In Stores: NACS

Some US Retailers Amend Mask Policy In Stores: NACS
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Who Is Kenneth McGrath? The Irishman One Rung Away From The Top Job At Lidl Wed, 21 Jul 2021

Who Is Kenneth McGrath? The Irishman One Rung Away From The Top Job At Lidl
Rule Of Law Central To Making Europe’s Economy Work: EuroCommerce Wed, 21 Jul 2021

Rule Of Law Central To Making Europe’s Economy Work: EuroCommerce
Maxima Receives Platinum Rating In Sustainability Index Wed, 21 Jul 2021

Maxima Receives Platinum Rating In Sustainability Index
Retail Sales Up At S Group, Boosted By Convenience, Forecourt Operations Wed, 21 Jul 2021

Retail Sales Up At S Group, Boosted By Convenience, Forecourt Operations
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN