Kroger Names Rob Quast As Head Of Investor Relations

US retailer Kroger has announced that it has promoted Rob Quast to the position of head of investor relations.

Quast succeeds Rebekah Manis, who has been promoted to lead new geographies, which includes managing Kroger's recent entry into Florida.

Commenting on the appointment, Gary Millerchip, chief financial officer of Kroger, said," Rob [Quast] is a seasoned financial professional and respected leader within Kroger.

"Rob [Quast]'s experience will be invaluable as we continue to share our strategy for delivering strong and sustainable total shareholder returns with our investment community."

Millerchip thanked Manis for her contribution to the company's investor community as the head of the division and added that he looks forward to her continued leadership in her new role.

Elsewhere, Kroger announced the retirement of senior vice president of retail divisions, Steve McKinney, after more than 40 years with the group.

An Experienced Professional

Quast is an experienced professional who joined Kroger in 2013 as a financial manager in the corporate accounting department.

In 2017, he was promoted to the role of director of insurance and claims, responsible for Kroger's global insurance strategy.

Before joining Kroger, he was part of Ernst & Young's assurance practice providing consultative services for companies in various industries, including healthcare, insurance, and manufacturing.

He graduated from the University of Kentucky, earning a bachelor's degree as well as a master's degree in accounting.

In 2010, he became a certified public accountant. He graduated from Kroger's executive development leadership programme in 2018.

Last month, the company raised its forecast for annual profit and posted a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly same-store sales that signalled a gradual easing in demand for grocery from levels seen at the height of the pandemic.