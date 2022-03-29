Les Mousquetaires Reports 1.8% Growth In Full Year 2021

Le Groupement Les Mousquetaires, which operates the Intermarché and Bricomarché banners among others, has reported a 1.8% increase in revenue, to €35.28 billion, in its full-year 2021.

If fuel sales are included, revenue was up 7.2% to €45.28 billion, the group said.

In terms of its food banners, the group's Intermarché and Netto banners reported €30.51 billion in sales across the four markets in which they operate, France, Belgium, Poland and Portugal.

Intermarché Sees Sales Up

In its home market of France, its Intermarché banner reported a 0.4% increase in sales of €26.02 billion (+6.8% including fuel), while Netto achieved a turnover of €1.26 billion, a 0.6% increase.

The group operates a network of 1,725 'Drive' outlets across France, the largest network in the segment, while a store refurbishment programme at Intermarché and Netto outlets is also ongoing.

Poland reported growth of 11.3% in 2021 (+13.9% including fuel), while Belgium was up 6.4% and Portugal was up 1.9%.

'Accelerate Transformation'

"In 2021, our brands continued to grow and posted results that reflect confidence in our model," commented Didier Duhaupand, president, Les Mousquetaires.

"This solid base allows us to accelerate the transformations and investments required by the major changes in retail: better meet purchasing power expectations by strengthening discounts, accelerating digital transformation and e-commerce, developing lasting cooperation with our suppliers and partners, and taking greater account of environmental and societal challenges."

The group's Agromousquetaires arm, a major agri-food player, achieved a turnover of €4.242 billion in 2021, up +0.4% compared to 2020.

The Agromousquetaires business incorporates 59 production units across France, organised into six separate divisions.

Read More: Intermarché, Casino Group Commence Purchasing Alliance

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.