Les Mousquetaires The Fastest-Growing Retailer In France: Kantar

Le Groupement Les Mousquetaires, which operates the Intermarché chain, reported a 0.9% increase in share in the period from 15 April to 12 May, making it the fastest-growing retailer in France in the period, new data from Kantar has shown.

According to the data for the 'P5' period, the group now stands on 17.1% market share, which was driven by the performance of its Intermarché banner (up 0.6%, to 14.1%), with the banner recruiting new customers as a result of an increase in sore numbers.

The group's ITM online and ITM Proximité banners each saw an increase of 0.1%, Kantar noted.

Solid Performance From U, E.Leclerc

Elsewhere the U cooperative gained 0.6%, to put it on 12.1% market share, with the retailer gaining an additional 249,000 new shoppers.

U is 'making progress in all its physical and digital channels', Kantar added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Market leader E.Leclerc continued its momentum, growing by 0.3% in the period to reach 24.1% market share.

This was driven by a 'strong contribution' from its online business, which gained 0.2% (putting it on a market share of 4.5%), and as a result of the group's increasing price image.

Shopper Spend Stabilising

Overall, shopper spend in the French market is 'stabilising', Kantar said, with transactions slightly up as the value of baskets sees a reduction.

The online (+0.3%) and supermarkets (+0.3%) channels saw the biggest growth in share in the P5 period, bringing them to 9.6% and 32.2% respectively. Elsewhere, the proximity channel saw a 0.2% increase to reach 7.8% of market share.

Kantar's data is sourced from a sample of 20,000 Worldpanel panellist households, and measures spend in hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, proximity stores and online.