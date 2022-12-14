Les Mousquetaires The Top Performer In France In November: Kantar

Retailer Les Mousquetaires, which operates the Intermarché banner, was the best-performing retailer in France in the period from 31 October to 27 November, according to the latest data from Kantar.

The group reported a 0.3 percentage point increase in market share in the P12 period, with Intermarché contributing around two-thirds of this growth, due to its larger customer base, while its Netto arm also saw an increase in traffic.

Elsewhere, Group U reported a 0.2 percentage point increase in the period, following what Kantar said was increased media investment, recruiting an additional 130,000 households.

Market leader E.Leclerc also reported a 0.2 percentage point increase, reaching a market share of 23% over the period, its highest level since the first lockdown period of 2020.

Discounter Aldi also reached a symbolic threshold of 3% market share, increasing its share by 0.1 percentage points, as well as boosting its loyalty standing with shoppers, Kantar added.

Inflation Leads To Spend Increase

As a result of inflation, consumer expenditure was up 10% in November, Kantar data showed, with the discount (+0.2 percentage points) and proximity (+0.2 percentage points) channels the strongest channels, with both experiencing a more loyal customer. The supermarket channel increased its market share by 0.1 percentage points.

Elsewhere, the online channel has seen a slowdown, as a result of a drop off in the Drive channel, however the home delivery channel continues to recruit new shoppers.

In addition, the hypermarket channel saw a drop off in both market share and loyalty, with traffic lower than the sector average.

