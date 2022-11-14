Lidl Portugal Generates Over €7bn For Portuguese Economy

Lidl Portugal generated over €7 billion for the Portuguese economy in the period from 2019-2021, according to a study carried out by KPMG.

In 2021 alone, the company's contribution was €2.6 billion, representing 1.2% of GDP that year, and meaning that for every €1 spent by Lidl, €1.73 was generated for the Portuguese economy.

Of this total, 58% corresponds to a direct contribution through payment to suppliers, salaries and taxes.

Job Creation

In the last three years, Lidl continued to contribute to job creation in Portugal, expanding its workforce by 11% during the period.

According to KPMG's study, in 2021 alone, for each job generated by Lidl, an additional 7.3 new jobs were created, resulting in almost 60,000 jobs created directly and indirectly.

A total investment of €200 million is planned in Lidl Portugal's network in 2022, of which €125 million is earmarked for store remodelling, modernisation and a number of new openings.

New Store Openings

In recent weeks, Lidl has reopened four stores (in Macedo de Cavaleiros, Ermesinde, Almada and Cascais), in which it invested €17 million, providing consumers with an improved shopping experience, as well as access to innovative new services, the retailer said.

The new shops have sales areas between 1,200 square metres and 1,440 square metres with wider corridors and entirely glass façades, which provide more light.

Lidl Portugal operates a network of 270 shops and four regional departments and warehouses across the country.

