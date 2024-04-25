Makro Spain Posts 12% Sales Growth In FY 2022/2023

Wholesaler Makro Spain has reported a 12% year-on-year growth in sales to €1.6 billion in its 2022/2023 fiscal year.

Makro's multichannel business model comprises 37 cash-and-carry centres and the hospitality online sales and distribution service.

The company added that its sales to HoReCa clients grew by 15% during the year.

David Martínez Fontano, CEO of Makro Spain stated, “The sales performance in all our channels continues its upward trend and reflects the success of our strategic growth and transformation plan and the investments made in the previous financial year.”

”Among them, the implementation of a commercial policy based on the needs of on-trade customers, which seeks to alleviate the consequences of the inflationary pressure they are facing.”

Annual Highlights

The cash-and-carry segment accounted for 74% of turnover, registering growth of 9% compared to the previous financial year.

The company attributed this performance to its new commercial policies, such as 'Compra Más, Paga Menos' (Buy More, Pay Less), which seek to offer hospitality customers better purchasing conditions and stability in assortment and prices.

Sales in the online and distribution service to hospitality increased by 20%, representing 26% of total turnover.

Fontano added, “With regard to our sales channels, in the last financial year, the good performance of cash-and-carry stands out, in addition to the constant growth that we continue to maintain in the distribution and online sales channel for the hospitality industry.”

Sales of own brands increased by close to a quarter (24%) to €594 million, accounting for 36% of the total turnover.

The wholesaler launched more than 400 new own-brand SKUs during the 2022/23 fiscal year, strengthening its own-brand offering.