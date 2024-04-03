52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Lidl Austria Reports Growth In Market Share In FY 2023

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Lidl Austria Reports Growth In Market Share In FY 2023

Lidl Austria has seen a 0.6% increase in market share to 5.9% in its financial year 2023, data from GfK showed.

Local companies that collaborated with the discounter generated over €1.1 billion in added value, including €500 million through exports of local food to other countries, the company added.

Lidl relies on Austrian suppliers and producers for almost 50% of all food sold in its stores in the country.

Alessandro Wolf, CEO of Lidl Austria stated, “Since December 2022, we have increased our market share the most among all grocers, making us the growth winner.

“Customer frequency and receipt amounts have also increased significantly and we are gaining new customers every day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Annual Highlights

Lidl Austria invested €100 million during the year in construction and modernisation measures, including, among others, shop fitting, the expansion of logistics centres and preparation for one-way deposits starting in 2025.

The company reported a 24% increase in sales of plant-based substitute products in 2023, while sales across its entire vegan range increased by 13% compared to the previous year.

Sales across its organic segment, ranging from fruit and vegetables to fresh meat and baby food, increased by 11.8% compared to 2022.

Lidl Austria also saw an increased demand for animal welfare products, with sales up 18.7% year on year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The discounter sold around 28.5 million Fairtrade-certified products in 2023, representing a year-on-year increase of 16.5%.

It expanded its photovoltaic systems to cover more than 100,000 square metres with an investment exceeding €2 million in 2023.

Lidl Austria has over 100 photovoltaic systems in Austria, generating almost 10 million kilowatt hours of green electricity every year.

Read More: Discount Retailer Pepco To Quit Austrian Market

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Target Shopper Data, Streaming TV Ads Are Key To Its Sales
Target Shopper Data, Streaming TV Ads Are Key To Its Sales
2
Retail

Coop Sweden Announces Two New Appointments
Coop Sweden Announces Two New Appointments
3
Retail

Holland & Barrett, Waitrose, Soil Association Join Natural Food Expo’s Speaker Line-Up
Holland &amp; Barrett, Waitrose, Soil Association Join Natural Food Expo&rsquo;s Speaker Line-Up
4
Retail

Waitrose Announces Price Cuts On More Than 200 Products
Waitrose Announces Price Cuts On More Than 200 Products
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com