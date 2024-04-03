Lidl Austria Reports Growth In Market Share In FY 2023

Lidl Austria has seen a 0.6% increase in market share to 5.9% in its financial year 2023, data from GfK showed.

Local companies that collaborated with the discounter generated over €1.1 billion in added value, including €500 million through exports of local food to other countries, the company added.

Lidl relies on Austrian suppliers and producers for almost 50% of all food sold in its stores in the country.

Alessandro Wolf, CEO of Lidl Austria stated, “Since December 2022, we have increased our market share the most among all grocers, making us the growth winner.

“Customer frequency and receipt amounts have also increased significantly and we are gaining new customers every day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Annual Highlights

Lidl Austria invested €100 million during the year in construction and modernisation measures, including, among others, shop fitting, the expansion of logistics centres and preparation for one-way deposits starting in 2025.

The company reported a 24% increase in sales of plant-based substitute products in 2023, while sales across its entire vegan range increased by 13% compared to the previous year.

Sales across its organic segment, ranging from fruit and vegetables to fresh meat and baby food, increased by 11.8% compared to 2022.

Lidl Austria also saw an increased demand for animal welfare products, with sales up 18.7% year on year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The discounter sold around 28.5 million Fairtrade-certified products in 2023, representing a year-on-year increase of 16.5%.

It expanded its photovoltaic systems to cover more than 100,000 square metres with an investment exceeding €2 million in 2023.

Lidl Austria has over 100 photovoltaic systems in Austria, generating almost 10 million kilowatt hours of green electricity every year.

Read More: Discount Retailer Pepco To Quit Austrian Market