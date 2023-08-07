52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Lidl Portugal Upgrades Customer Loyalty App

By Branislav Pekic
Lidl Portugal has announced a revamp of its Lidl Plus customer loyalty programme, two years after the launch of the app-based scheme.

The app's image and language have been made more uniform, with simpler functions and highlighting of all available coupons and discounts, the retailer said.

The most-used coupons have been removed from the Já Cá Conta functionality on the app, and are now called Ganha Mais. Customers can also benefit from discounts on fuel, through a partnership with Repsol.

Over the past two years, the number of registered Lidl Plus customers in Portugal has grown by nearly 70%, the retailer said.

Categories with the most redeemed coupons included fish, meat, fruits and vegetables, wine, household cleaning products, oils and margarine, and preserves.

WhatsApp Leaflets

Elsewhere, in Belgium, Lidl has commenced sending promotional leaflets to its customers via WhatsApp.

As three out of four Belgians regularly use WhatsApp, Lidl seized the opportunity to reach its customers via digital technology and thus reduce the distribution of paper leaflets in mailboxes.

In May, the discounter announced that it was eliminating the sending of paper-based leaflets in the municipalities of Namur, Liège, Antwerp, and Ghent. The evaluation of this pilot project in the coming months could lead to the addition of new municipalities, it noted.

The fact that customers are increasingly opting for digital communication is also reflected in the doubling of the audience for Lidl's digital loyalty card in two years in Belgium, where it has over one million users.

The Lidl Plus App is present in 31 countries in Europe and can be used in any of these locations, with over 70.8 million customers across the continent.

