Lidl Switzerland Introduces Electricity Saving Measures

Lidl Switzerland has announced the first electricity saving measures as its contribution in view of the coming winter.

The lighting of the large Lidl logos on stores across Switzerland will be immediately switched off before and after opening hours.

According to CEO Torsten Friedrich, Lidl Switzerland will also implement further measures that are currently being prepared, while employees will be further trained on the subject of energy saving.

The retailer has been seeking for years to reduce and keep energy consumption as low as possible.

LED lighting is used in all branch and warehouse premises, while waste heat from refrigerated shelves/cooling systems is used for heating.

Lidl Switzerland

Since 2014, Lidl Switzerland has been receiving all its electricity from hydroelectric sources and has been building its standard branches according to the Minergie building system since 2015.

The new HQ in Weinfelden, which opened in November 2018, was built to SGNI (Swiss Society for a Sustainable Real Estate Market) Gold and Minergie standards.

Since 2014, Lidl Switzerland has been the first large retail company in Switzerland to hold ISO 50001 certification for all branches, while warehouses were included in the certificate in 2017.

With more than 90,000 m2 of PV installations, Lidl Switzerland already produces electricity for its own consumption and feeds surplus electricity into the grid.

More than 80 roofs of the more than 160 branches in Switzerland already have PV installations, while 100 branches will be equipped with PV systems by 2025.

