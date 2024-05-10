Supercentro Revamps Wiva Cash-And-Carry Stores In Southern Italy

Italian regional food retailer Supercentro is planning to expand in the cash-and-carry segment with a new format and the opening of new stores.

The first step in this strategy is the opening of a revamped Wiva cash-and-carry store in San Giorgio Jonico, near Taranto.

The new layout is built around customer buying habits, with wider aisles and product displays for easy browsing.

The store caters primarily to the HoReCa sector (hotels, restaurants, and cafes), with a broader product selection. Product displays will be constantly adjusted based on customer buying trends and market analysis.

With the restyling, the store aims to adapt to the evolving needs of the area's tourism industry and customer preferences.

New Services

Several new services are being rolled out, such as a welcome desk to provide assistance and information upon arrival, home delivery, and click and collect.

This modernised Wiva format will be implemented across Supercentro Group's network in Puglia, Calabria, and Basilicata in southern Italy.

The implementation of the strategy will see the expansion and renovation of four existing stores and the opening of two new locations, including Bari in 2025. This will bring the total to six stores by 2026, for a total investment of nearly €9 million.

Part of D.IT-Distribuzione Italiana, Supercentro operates a multi-channel network of stores consisting of 120 outlets under the Sisa, Ipersisa, QuickSisa, and Wiva banners.

D.IT - Distribuzione Italiana closed its financial year 2022 with a 3% increase in turnover, exceeding initial forecasts. The company added that its performance confirms that the path taken by it is 'the right one' with a private-label proposal that has never wavered on quality.