Conad Cooperatives Report Above-Market Sales Growth In 2020

Published on Jun 18 2021 8:32 AM in Retail tagged: Italy / Conad / Conad Adriatico / Conad Centro Nord

Two of the six cooperatives that constitute Conad have reported sales growth that is well above the Italian retail market average of 4% in 2020.

Conad Adriatico ended the year with a turnover of €1.71 billion, up 19.6% year-on-year, with €210.8 million worth of net assets (+12.8%) and a market share of 18.3% (+1.3%).

Conad attributed the positive performance to growth in all territories, as well as the integration of former Auchan outlets and four former Iper supermarkets.

The retailer and cooperative, which serves the Marche comprising the provinces of Ascoli Piceno, Macerata, Fermo, and Ancona), Abruzzo, Molise, Basilicata and Puglia regions, is forecasting a 2021 turnover of €1.81 billion (+5.6%).

Conad Adriatico will allocate over €170 million in investments in the period 2020-2023, of which €108 million will be used for new shop openings.

At the end of December 2020, the network operated 443 shops, including 24 Spazio Conad, 17 Conad Superstore, 168 Conad, 124 Conad City, 31 Margherita Conad, 58 Todis and 17 L'Alimentare. The figure also includes 36 stores that Conad Adriatico manages in Albania and Kosovo.

Overall, the Italian retailer closed 2020 with a double-digit increase in turnover, strengthening its market leadership in the country.

Conad Centro Nord

Elsewhere, Conad Centro Nord closed 2020 with a 28.1% growth in turnover to €1.77 billion, with €26.9 million in net profit (+€6.4 million), and a 7.4% market share (+0.7% on 2019).

It opened 24 new outlets in 2020, taking the total number of stores to 277. It includes four Spazio Conad, 43 Conad Superstore, 123 Conad, 52 Conad City, 6 Sapori &Dintorni, and 38 Margherita stores.

The cooperative's €160 million investment plan foresees the opening of 17 shops by 2023 in the provinces of Parma, Reggio Emilia, Bergamo, Brescia, Piacenza and Pavia.

By the end of 2021, a Conad Superstore will be opened in Sesto San Giovanni in addition to two Sapori & Dintorni stores in Cremona and Milan.

Conad Centro Nord operates in the Emilia-Romagna region in the provinces of Reggio Emilia, Parma and Piacenza, and Lombardy region, including areas of the city of Milan.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Branislav Pekic. For more Retail news click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.