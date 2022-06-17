Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Marks & Spencer Appoints Non-Executive Director

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Britain's Marks & Spencer has announced that Ronan Dunne will join its board as a non-executive director, effective 1 August 2022.

Dunne is the former chief executive of Verizon Consumer Group. He was previously the CEO of Telefónica UK (O2) and prior to that, its chief financial officer.

Currently, he serves as non-executive chairman of Six Nations Rugby.

'Strong Commercial Leader'

Marks & Spencer chairman, Archie Norman welcomed Dunne to the board and stated, "He is a very strong commercial leader with enormous international experience in the digital telecoms industry, has led businesses through technological and people transformation, and has great financial expertise. He will add relevant expertise and fit in with our ‘engaged Board’ governance style."

Dunne will join the audit and nomination committees at the same time as joining the board, the retailer noted.

Marks & Spencer confirmed that there is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13 of the UK Listing Rules.

Rising Costs In The UK

Elsewhere, the retailer has been fighting rising costs in its stores.

Finance chief, Eoin Tonge, said last month that the group's selling price food inflation was running at about 6%.

British consumers are facing the biggest squeeze on disposable income since at least the 1950s.

They were recently hit by a double whammy of surging household energy costs and higher taxes.

Food price inflation in Britain could hit 10% this year, the chairman of retailer Marks & Spencer told BBC radio last month.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Tesco First-Quarter Results – What The Analysts Said
2
Retail

Changes In Shopper Behaviour Likely To Materialise 'During The Summer', Tesco CEO Says
3
Retail

Groupe Casino To Simplify Corporate Structure In France
4
Retail

Tesco Reports Dip In UK Like-For-Like Sales In Q1
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com