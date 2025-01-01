Marks and Spencer
M&S Rolls Out Tomatoes In Recyclable Packaging
M&S has launched new widely recyclable packaging for its British Collection vine tomatoes as part of its Plan A target for 100% of food packaging to be...
Britain's M&S Seeks Food Supply Chain Control With £145m Gist Buyout
Marks and Spencer said it would acquire its key logistics services provider Gist Ltd for £145 million (€169.9 million) in an all-cash deal as it...
