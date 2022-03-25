Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Maxima Grupe Completes Second Issue Of Short-Term Notes

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Maxima Grupe, one of the leading food retailers in the Baltics, has announced that it has completed a €35 million commercial paper (short-term notes) offering with a 12-month tenure.

Commercial Paper Offering

Mantas Kuncaitis, the CEO of Maxima Grupe, said "We are well pleased to see such a strong interest in our region as well as in Maxima Grupe. Having strong partners on board, including European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Nordic Investment Bank, demonstrates that investments in our region remain attractive irrespective of such turbulent times we live in. We appreciate our partners for continuous cooperation – indeed we are truly successful only together."

The notes were subscribed by institutional investors representing the Baltic states, Scandinavia, and United Kingdom, the retailer noted.

Despite volatile market conditions, investors demonstrated strong interest and support.

Luminor acted as the sole arranger and bookrunner of the offering, while law firm TGS Baltic advised on transaction documentation.

Paulius Žurauskas, the head of markets at Luminor group, said, "Successful placement of Maxima Grupe Commercial Papers is a reflection of strong metrics of the issuer and resilience of the capital markets in this unstable environment.

"We are happy to have assisted Maxima Grupe in this project and, while the company remains the only issuer offering securities under such format in the Baltic region, we will work towards enabling more issuers to utilise the financing opportunities that Short-Term Notes provide."

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Britain’s Co-op Group CEO Steve Murrells To Step Down
2
Retail

Gopuff And Morrisons Launch Delivery Partnership
3
Retail

SPAR Austria Posts 3.9% Sales Growth In Food Retail In FY 2021
4
Retail

UK Retail Sales Growth Slows In March As Inflation Bites: CBI
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com