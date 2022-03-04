Maxima Group Announces Management Reshuffle

Maxima Group has announced a number of changes in the top management of its Lithuanian, Latvian, and sourcing departments.

The group operates retail chains in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, and Bulgaria, and claims to be the largest Lithuanian capital company.

Management Reshuffle

Jolanta Bivainytė, who has been leading Maxima LT for two years, has been appointed as the CEO of Vilniaus prekyba (VP) and the chairman of its board.

Bivainytė replaces Andrius Mikalauskas in this role, and will focus on the development of e-commerce of the VP Group.

Mikalauskas will continue to lead the Radas company.

Tomas Rupšys, who has been managing Maxima Latvija for more than a year, will step in as the CEO and board chairman of the Lithuanian unit.

Karolina Zygmantaitė will succeed Rupšys in Maxima Latvija and become a member of the board of Maxima Group, UAB.

Most recently, Zygmantaitė served as the finance chief of Maxima Grupė.

Povilas Šulys, who has been managing, Ermi Group and Ermitažas for the last two years, will step in as the CFO of Maxima Grupė.

Elsewhere, Maxima Group has named Agnė Voverė as the new CEO and chairperson of the board of Ermi Group.

Voverė is temporarily transferring the management of Maxima International Sourcing, UAB to Mykolas Navickas, who currently serves as the CFO of the division.

Supervisory Board

The term of office of the supervisory board and audit committee of Maxima Group, UAB has also been renewed for a new four-year term, Maxima Group added.

Members of the supervisory board include Evelina Černienė as chair, Laimonas Devyžis, and Manfredas Dargužis.

The audit committee will comprise Irena Petruškevičienė as chairperson and independent member, Rasa Milašiūnienė as independent member, and Evelina Černienė.

Commenting on the changes, Mantas Kuncaitis, CEO of Maxima Group, UAB, said, “We have considered postponing the planned rotation, but we have finally decided that the anticipated changes will unify companies even more, considering the current context.

"The fact, that we are able to perform a rotation of seven managers at the same time, shows that my colleagues and I have reached a level of awareness where we are able to see our actions not only within the scope of the company we work for, but on a group-wide basis. This allows us to rapidly respond to business trends and to allocate responsibilities according to where we are concentrating and the direction we are acting at a time."

