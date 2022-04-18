Maxima Latvija Introduces Paper Bags For Fruit And Vegetables

Maxima Latvija is extending its range of environmentally friendly fruit and vegetable packing options to cater to the changing habits of shoppers and reduce the use of plastic packaging.

The retailer has introduced free of charge paper bags for fresh fruit and vegetables in its larger format Maxima XXX stores.

Sustainable Solutions At Maxima Latvija

Evija Grīnberga, sales director of Maxima Latvija, said, "Using resources wisely and adopting sustainable solutions is a way we can help nature and build a responsible tomorrow together, reducing our ecological footprint. Maxima Latvija has a long history of environmentally friendly initiatives and was the first retailer to completely do away with free large plastic bags in 2008.

"We see that these initiatives are also appreciated by our customers, who are increasingly looking for more environmentally friendly solutions in their store environment. Recognising the responsibility of businesses in shaping shoppers' habits, we are purposefully expanding the choice for our customers. That is why we have introduced paper bags in the fruit and vegetable department as an alternative to plastic bags in our largest store formats."

In addition to the new in-store initiative, Maxima Latvija also offers its customers other environmentally friendly solutions for taking their everyday purchases home.

One of the most popular packages in stores is the large paper shopping bags, with customers choosing them much more often and their demand has doubled compared to February last year, the retailer noted.

In addition to eco-friendly shopping bags, the retailer also offers reusable bags for fruit and vegetables and reusable shopping bags made of recyclable material.

Maxima's largest stores also offer customers the option to buy ready-to-eat culinary products to be weighed in their takeaway containers, such as salads, by asking them to weigh them in the customer's lunch box.

