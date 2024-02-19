52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Mega Image Invests €25m In Store, Warehouse Upgrades

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Mega Image Invests €25m In Store, Warehouse Upgrades

Romanian food retailer Mega Image has invested over €25 million in renovating and modernising its stores and warehouses.

The retailer, which is part of the Ahold Delhaize group, has already renovated 140 out of its 975 stores (Mega Image, Shop&Go, and Gusturi Românești), with plans to continue the renovation process in the coming years.

Investment in new equipment, automated processes, and staff training are part of a broader process aimed at reinforcing store safety measures.

Quality Assurance

Mega Image also noted that it continues to collaborate with authorities to ensure that the products sold in its stores are safe and of high quality.

This comes after Romania’s consumer protection agency, ANPC, fined Mega Image €1 million after conducting checks in 230 stores and discovering irregularities in the storage of fruit and vegetables.

ADVERTISEMENT

ANPC also fined a number of other retailers for similar irregularities.

Mega Image has implemented additional sanitary and food safety measures, ensuring a safer, more pleasant shopping experience.

Local Collaboration

The retailer collaborates with over 300 local producers, who delivered 28,600 tonnes of fruit and vegetables last year. All products are monitored in specialized laboratories throughout the growing period and before reaching the store shelves.

Mega Image is also involved in the entire production process: from soil analysis, seed insurance, and fertilizers, to products for the biological control of plant diseases and pests, while also offering growers step-by-step advice, from crop planning to harvest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its private-label assortment currently comprises some 800 SKUs, accounting for 25% of Mega Image’s sales.

Ahold Delhaize recently acquired Romanian grocery retailer Profi Rom Food for €1.3 billion.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Retailers Demand More Action From EU To Resolve Red Sea Crisis
Retailers Demand More Action From EU To Resolve Red Sea Crisis
2
Retail

Circle K Rolls Out Fast Chargers For Electric Cars In Sweden
Circle K Rolls Out Fast Chargers For Electric Cars In Sweden
3
Retail

France's Système U Sees Revenue Up 8.4% In 2023
France's Syst&egrave;me U Sees Revenue Up 8.4% In 2023
4
Retail

UK Retail Sales Jump, Suggesting Recession Will Be Short-Lived
UK Retail Sales Jump, Suggesting Recession Will Be Short-Lived
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com