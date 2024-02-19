Mega Image Invests €25m In Store, Warehouse Upgrades

Romanian food retailer Mega Image has invested over €25 million in renovating and modernising its stores and warehouses.

The retailer, which is part of the Ahold Delhaize group, has already renovated 140 out of its 975 stores (Mega Image, Shop&Go, and Gusturi Românești), with plans to continue the renovation process in the coming years.

Investment in new equipment, automated processes, and staff training are part of a broader process aimed at reinforcing store safety measures.

Quality Assurance

Mega Image also noted that it continues to collaborate with authorities to ensure that the products sold in its stores are safe and of high quality.

This comes after Romania’s consumer protection agency, ANPC, fined Mega Image €1 million after conducting checks in 230 stores and discovering irregularities in the storage of fruit and vegetables.

ANPC also fined a number of other retailers for similar irregularities.

Mega Image has implemented additional sanitary and food safety measures, ensuring a safer, more pleasant shopping experience.

Local Collaboration

The retailer collaborates with over 300 local producers, who delivered 28,600 tonnes of fruit and vegetables last year. All products are monitored in specialized laboratories throughout the growing period and before reaching the store shelves.

Mega Image is also involved in the entire production process: from soil analysis, seed insurance, and fertilizers, to products for the biological control of plant diseases and pests, while also offering growers step-by-step advice, from crop planning to harvest.

Its private-label assortment currently comprises some 800 SKUs, accounting for 25% of Mega Image’s sales.

Ahold Delhaize recently acquired Romanian grocery retailer Profi Rom Food for €1.3 billion.