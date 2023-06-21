Metro AG Rebrands Human Resources Department As 'People & Culture'

Metro AG has announced a 'transformation' of its human resources department, which will change its 'focus, self-image and corporate culture'.

The wholesale giant said finding and retaining skilled workers and employees is only possible with a suitable human resources strategy and corporate culture.

Metro said that it is communicating this development to the outside world by renaming its HR department from 'Human Resources' to 'People & Culture.'

It said that the development of a People & Culture department is a 'fundamental' part of its overall sCore group strategy.

sCore Growth Strategy

In a statement, Metro said that it will ensure that the strengths and capabilities of its diverse teams are 'unlocked' and their performance and growth supported through simple digital processes that can be scaled globally.

The group believes a strong 'team spirit' is needed to achieve the goals of the sCore growth strategy between now and 2030.

'People Business'

"We operate in an absolute people business and know that our role as an HR department involves much more than managing people as an operational resource," said Christiane Giesen, CPCO of Metro AG. "Now is the right time to demonstrate this understanding also internally and externally by renaming the Human Resources department 'People & Culture'. Nevertheless, the change of name can only be an accompanying step.

"Our initiative is aimed at further expanding our People & Culture organisation and actively contributing our share to the implementation of sCore."