Metro Italia Expands In Sardinia With Olbia Store Plans

Wholesaler Metro Italia has announced plans to open its third store in Sardinia in the spring of 2025, catering to the booming tourism and hospitality industry in the region.

The new store, which is located in Olbia, will boast a range of improved services to handle larger product volumes and boost efficiency.

Customers will be able to benefit from a multi-channel approach, including cash-and-carry services, direct delivery to restaurants, and Mercato Online, an online marketplace for non-food SKUs, which offers more than 100,000 gastronomy items.

Commitment To Sardinia

The investment aligns with Metro Italia's commitment to Sardinia, a region known for its tourism and boasting significant growth in HoReCa employment. The company already partners with 95 Sardinian businesses to offer a wide selection of local products, from wine and cheese to cured meats, fresh produce, and seafood.

Metro's turnover in Sardinia grew by 8% in 2022-2023, compared to 2021-2022, the company said.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this new addition, Sardinia will become the region in Central and Southern Italy with the second-highest number of Metro Italia stores, following Lazio. The new store will join existing locations in Cagliari (since 1996) and Sassari (since 2005).

Logistics Investment

This Sardinian investment follows the recent announcement of a new 9,000-square-metre logistics platform dedicated to food service distribution, which is set to open in spring 2025 in Pontedera (Pisa), Tuscany.