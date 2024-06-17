52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Metro Italia Expands In Sardinia With Olbia Store Plans

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Metro Italia Expands In Sardinia With Olbia Store Plans

Wholesaler Metro Italia has announced plans to open its third store in Sardinia in the spring of 2025, catering to the booming tourism and hospitality industry in the region.

The new store, which is located in Olbia, will boast a range of improved services to handle larger product volumes and boost efficiency.

Customers will be able to benefit from a multi-channel approach, including cash-and-carry services, direct delivery to restaurants, and Mercato Online, an online marketplace for non-food SKUs, which offers more than 100,000 gastronomy items.

Commitment To Sardinia

The investment aligns with Metro Italia's commitment to Sardinia, a region known for its tourism and boasting significant growth in HoReCa employment. The company already partners with 95 Sardinian businesses to offer a wide selection of local products, from wine and cheese to cured meats, fresh produce, and seafood.

Metro's turnover in Sardinia grew by 8% in 2022-2023, compared to 2021-2022, the company said.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this new addition, Sardinia will become the region in Central and Southern Italy with the second-highest number of Metro Italia stores, following Lazio. The new store will join existing locations in Cagliari (since 1996) and Sassari (since 2005).

Logistics Investment

This Sardinian investment follows the recent announcement of a new 9,000-square-metre logistics platform dedicated to food service distribution, which is set to open in spring 2025 in Pontedera (Pisa), Tuscany.

Metro Italia operates in 16 regions of Italy with 49 stores, around 4,000 employees, and 200,000 customers. Its online platform, Mercato Online, generated €1.5 million in turnover in 2022, marking Italy as the fastest-growing market for this new channel in its first quarter of operation.
Metro is also committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2040 and reducing food waste by 50% by 2025.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Deloitte's Adgild Hop On Why Grocers Should Rethink Their Approach To Retail Media
Deloitte's Adgild Hop On Why Grocers Should Rethink Their Approach To Retail Media
2
Retail

Optimistic Irish Consumers Prioritise Affordability, Health, Study Finds
Optimistic Irish Consumers Prioritise Affordability, Health, Study Finds
3
Retail

Conad Adriatico Exceeds Turnover Of €2b In FY 2023
Conad Adriatico Exceeds Turnover Of &euro;2b In FY 2023
4
Retail

'No Difficulty' Defending Tesco CEO's £10m Pay Package, Chairperson Says
'No Difficulty' Defending Tesco CEO's &pound;10m Pay Package, Chairperson Says
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com