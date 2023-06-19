52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Metro Bulgaria Relaunches Franchise Store Network

By Branislav Pekic
Metro Bulgaria is relaunching its franchise store network, with the opening of a pilot store in the town of Svoge.

The wholesaler recently opened its first renovated franchise point of sale in Bulgaria under the 'My Store' banner.

The newly-reformatted B2B2C business model will enable merchants to offer a more attractive customer experience while at the same time being more profitable, the group said.

Competitive Sector

"With the restart of the franchise network, Metro Bulgaria aims to help the owners of small and medium-sized stores to be more successful in one of the most competitive sectors," commented Nikola Gotron, CEO of Metro Bulgaria.

"By providing a package of services and price conditions within the framework of the My Store brand, we aim to help preserve the share of traditional trade in the country and the development of local communities."

Further Store Openings

By autumn, Metro will open a second pilot My Store outlet, after which it will roll out the franchise network from October, aiming to become the largest network of its kind in Bulgaria by 2026.

The development of the new store concept commenced a year ago with the implementation of the group's sCore strategy for the period 2022-2030.

The strategy is based on six key pillars - employee care, assortment and supply chain, price leadership, store remodeling and customer satisfaction.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

