Metro Names Aldi US Executive Eric Riegger As Finance Chief

German wholesaler Metro AG has announced the appointment of Eric Riegger as its new chief financial officer, effective 1 February 2024.

Currently, Riegger serves as the vice president of finance and administration at Aldi USA, responsible for the finance department, M&A, projects and human resources.

Commenting on the appointment, Jürgen Steinemann chair of the supervisory board of Metro AG, said, "For the further implementation of the sCore growth strategy, Metro needs a CFO with major commerce and project expertise.

"Thanks to his time with Aldi and Lidl, Eric Riegger has both, and is therefore perfectly equipped to help Metro implement the sCore strategy."

Riegger will take over the responsibility from CEO Dr Steffen Greubel, who had assumed the role on an interim basis after chief financial officer Christian Baier decided to step down.

Greubel added, "Eric Riegger showed at Aldi USA that his work paved the way for the growth trajectory of the retailer. He knows the crucial action areas in commerce and will continue driving the sCore strategy along with the rest of us on the management board."

Eric Riegger

Riegger is an experienced professional who joined Lidl in 2002 as management board assistant to the global CFO of the company.

In 2003, he went on to become the managing director of the international controlling of Lidl International.

In 2007, he joined the management board of Lidl International.

Seven years later, he took on the role of finance chief at Lidl Ireland and in the following year, he was appointed CFO of Lidl USA, where he held joint responsibility for the company’s launch in the US.

In 2019, he moved to Aldi USA as its finance chief.