Mexican Chain Organización Soriana Implements APEX Transport Simulator

Mexican retailer Organización Soriana has installed a further APEX Transport Simulator in its Cuatitlán distribution centre, with which it will seek to train operators in road safety and heavy transport.

Soriana said it is important to include new technologies to improve the capabilities of its team members, decrease the number of accidents, and address high crime rates, while also improving its delivery services.

The retailer said that it has registered a 56% reduction in accidents since it incorporated its first simulator in 2018.

Improved Capabilities

The new equipment will improve the operational capabilities of Soriana’s fleet, which currently encompasses International, Freightliner M2 and Kenworth T680 trucks, the retailer said in a statement.

Some 400 workers from the south region will receive safety courses, covering Querétaro, Guadalajara and Villahermosa.

'Cutting-Edge Technology'

“We feel proud to have cutting-edge technology that contributes to develop our co-workers capacities," said Julio Moxica, Organización Soriana’s transport assistant manager.

"Thanks to this new simulator we will be able to enrich our training and implement more actions to achieve efficient driving, risk prevention and road safety, and guarantee the arrival of products to the stores in time.”

‘These initiatives are part of the organisation’s commitment to maintain our team and the safety of our society, as well as to work collectively to deliver a variety of quality products to Mexican families with competitive prices,’ added Organización Soriana.

