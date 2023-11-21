52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Monoprix To Open First Store In Belgium

By Branislav Pekic
French convenience store chain Monoprix is preparing to enter the Belgian market, with a store planned for the centre of Waterloo.

According to a report in Belgian daily L'Echo, the company's master franchisee in Belgium, Transversale, has already received a permit from the local authorities to operate a store in the town.

The 3,285-square-metre store will be located in a space that was previously occupied by an AS Adventure store, which moved to a nearby retail park.

Monoprix will face stiff competition from existing Belgian retailers but is confident it will replicate its success in France, according to the report.

The company believes that its concept of offering a mix of food, textiles, decoration, and beauty products will appeal to Belgian consumers.

The company has a strong focus on quality and fresh products, similar to Whole Foods.

Monoprix

Founded in 1932, Monoprix is part of the Casino Group and a 'jewel in the crown,' for the group, with revenue in its 2022 financial year exceeding €5 billion.

The urban premium banner has a network of over 800 stores, of which 100 are outside of France and operated in partnership with local players. The stores are divided across five banners: Monoprix, Monop', Monop 'beauty, Monoprix Maison, and Naturalia.

However, some analysts are skeptical about Monoprix's chances of success in Belgium. They highlighted the fact that the Belgian market is already very crowded and that Casino has already failed in Belgium with its Franprix brand.

Despite the challenges, Monoprix is planning to invest €700 million in Monoprix by 2028 and hopes to have 80 franchise stores by that time, targeting €6.2 billion in revenue by this deadline.

